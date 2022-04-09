CJP Umar Ata Bandial orders to reopen SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has ordered the opening of the Supreme Court and has left for the apex court building, ARY News reported, citing sources said.

The CJP has instructed the relevant officials of the top court to open the doors at 12 am, sources said, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court’s doors are also opened on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, sources said.

The IHC will hear the plea regarding keeping the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The hearing will be presided over by CJ IHC Athar Minhallah.

Read more: FEDERAL GOVT APPROVES SHARING ‘THREATENING LETTER’ WITH CJP, SENATE CHAIRMAN

Earlier, the federal cabinet on Saturday gave the approval to share the ‘threatening letter’ with the important personalities of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had a letter that carried evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

Comments