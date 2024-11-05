CJP Yahya Afridi chairs Judicial Commission’s maiden session

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting held today with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi in chair, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Aminuddin Khan were among the Supreme Court judges attended the session.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Pakistan Bar Council’s representative Advocate Akhtar Hussain, People’s Party’s Farooq H Naik, PML-N’s Shaikh Aftab Ahmed and Roshan Khurshid Barrucha.

The meeting discussed the agenda items, including formation of Constitutional Benches and the setup of the Judicial Commission’s Secretariat.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi had summoned the maiden Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting on November 5 (today).

Earlier, the Supreme Court’s full court had vowed to decide around 60,000 pending cases at the earliest.

“The meeting was convened to assess the performance of Supreme Court in the institution and disposal of cases, focusing on measures to reduce cases backlog and enhance judicial efficiency. The Registrar provided an overview of the current caseload and outlined the steps toward timely decision of cases,” a press statement issued here read.