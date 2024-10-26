CJP Yahya Afridi summons Supreme Judicial Council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi summoned the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) meeting on November 8, ARY News reported.

CJP Justice Yahya Afridi will preside over the meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council The chief justice of Pakistan also summoned a meeting of administrative judges of anti-terrorism courts on November 7.

Meanwhile, CJP Justice Yahya Afridi also summoned a full court meeting on October 28.

The website of the Supreme Court has also been updated after the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice. Justice Yahya Afridi’s name is updated as Chief Justice of Pakistan on the website. He is followed by senior-most judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

SC Practice Procedure Committee reconstituted

The reformation of the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee was announced earlier on Saturday.

The new composition, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, was confirmed in a notification released by Registrar Supreme Court Jazeela Islam.

The notification stated that Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah would be other two members of the committee.

CJP Justice Yahya Afridi decided that Supreme Court’s (SC) proceedings will be available for the public through live streaming.

He decided to provide live streaming services in all Supreme Court courtrooms, the sources said. The service will require the consent of parties involved, maintaining confidentiality for female litigants.

This move would also allow global access to court proceedings, enabling overseas Pakistanis to watch their cases live.

The sources CJP Justice Yahya Afridi tasked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to supervise the arrangement for live streaming of all courtrooms. Previously, only courtroom No. 1 had live streaming.