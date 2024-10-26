SC to launch live-streaming of regular hearings in all benches

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Yahya Afridi decided Supreme Court’s (SC) proceedings will be available for the public through live streaming, ARY News reported citing sources

CJP Justice Yahya Afridi decided to provide live streaming services in all Supreme Court courtrooms, the sources said. The service will require the consent of parties involved, maintaining confidentiality for female litigants.

This move would also allow global access to court proceedings, enabling overseas Pakistanis to watch their cases live.

The sources CJP Justice Yahya Afridi tasked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to supervise the arrangement for live streaming of all courtrooms. Previously, only courtroom No. 1 had live streaming.

Meanwhile, CJP Justice Yahya Afridi also summoned a full court meeting on October 28.

The website of the Supreme Court has also been updated after the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice. Justice Yahya Afridi’s name is updated as Chief Justice of Pakistan on the website. He is followed by senior-most judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

Earlier on Saturday, Justice Yahya Afridi took oath as the 30th chief justice of Pakistan.

He was administered the oath of office by President Asif Zardari during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir were also in attendance, along with all judges of the apex court.

Justice Yahya Afridi will serve in the top judicial office for next three years following the recently passed 26th constitutional amendment.

Who is Justice Yahya Afridi?

Justice Yahya Afridi enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1990 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004.

He served as an Assistant Advocate General for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as a Federal Counsel for the government of Pakistan while in practice.

He was elevated to the bench of the Peshawar High Court as Additional Judge in 2010 and was confirmed as a Judge of the Peshawar High Court on 15th March 2012.

Justice Yahya Afridi became the first judge from the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) to assume the office of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court when he took oath on 30th December 2016. He served in that office until his elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 28th June 2018.