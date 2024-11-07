CJP expresses concerns over pending terrorism cases

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi expressed concern over the backlog of terrorism cases across the country, emphasising the importance of expediting these cases to ensure justice is not delayed.

A meeting of the Administrative Judges of Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATC) was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, chaired by CJP Justice Yahya Afridi, a press statement issued here read.

“The meeting reviewed the performance of ATCs and took stock of key challenges to ensure the swift and efficient dispensation of justice in anti-terrorism cases.” During the meeting, it was disclosed that a total of 2,273 anti-terrorism cases are currently pending in Pakistan, with a significant portion — 1,372 cases —awaiting resolution in Sindh alone.

The CJP expressed concern over the backlog at ATCs and emphasised the importance of expediting these cases to ensure justice is not delayed.

CJP Yahya Afridi also directed the forensic scientific lab (FSL) Sindh to extend help to Balochistan in operationalisation of the labs in Quetta. He further announced that outperforming ATC judges must be accommodated in foreign trainings with the support of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan.

CJP Yahya Afridi desired the Attorney General for Pakistan, along with the Prosecutors General of each province, to take up these issues with their respective governments. He called for swift and coordinated action to address the infrastructure and resource needs of ATCs, which were essential for delivering timely and fair outcomes in anti-terrorism cases.

The statement added that key challenges being faced by ATCs were also discussed including security for witnesses, facilitating online appearances for witnesses, establishing and enhancing Forensic Scientific Laboratories (FSL) to support evidence-based decisions, creating additional ATC courts to manage high caseloads effectively.

It was attended by monitoring judges from Supreme Court Justice, Jamal Khan Mandokhail (via video link), Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and monitoring judges of ATC courts and Prosecutors General from all provinces and ICT. The meeting was also attended by Registrar, Supreme Court and Secretary, Law and Justice Commission were also present.

Opening the meeting, the Chief Justice welcomed the participants and outlined the purpose of the session, which was to assess the current status and performance of ATC cases, as well as to identify and address barriers to the efficient delivery of justice.

He reminded the participants of the immense responsibility that they carry in dispensing justice, urging them to uphold the law, impartially and without fear or favor.