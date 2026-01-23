Claire Foy navigates grief, magic, and wild hawks in new film

British actor Claire Foy is swapping crowns for claws. After mesmerizing audiences as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, she’s taking on a very different kind of challenge in H Is for Hawk, the adaptation of Helen Macdonald’s acclaimed memoir about grief and falconry.

The film follows Macdonald as she raises Mabel, a notoriously difficult goshawk, after the sudden loss of her father. It’s not just a story about birds — it’s about grief, obsession, and survival. For Claire Foy, the role hit home in unexpected ways. She was drawn to how the book had connected with readers who were navigating loss themselves.

Working with the hawks was tricky. Scenes with Mabel required silence, empty sets, and absolute focus. Claire Foy had to adjust to the bird’s unpredictable nature — every take was a little gamble. But the actress leaned into it, finding small, magical moments each day. The hawk wasn’t just a prop; it was a co-star in the truest sense.

Director Philippa Lowthorpe noticed Claire Foy’s dedication. She said the actress’s bond with the hawks looked completely real. No one on set could fake that tension, that cautious respect — and Foy pulled it off.

The story also delves into Helen’s connection with her father, portrayed by Brendan Gleeson. For Macdonald, seeing those scenes come to life brought her father back to her mind in a way she hadn’t expected. Claire Foy approached those moments delicately, balancing grief and tenderness without tipping into sentimentality.

It took Macdonald seven years to write the memoir. At first, she doubted anyone would care about a story about a “miserable person and a bird.” But the book resonated, and Claire Foy understood why. She approached the role with the sense that she wasn’t just playing a falconer , she was portraying someone trying to make sense of life after loss, in all its messy, unpredictable glory.

On set, Claire Foy discovered that no day was the same. The hawks did their own thing, sometimes startling everyone, sometimes behaving perfectly. She described it as mystical, even magical, small surprises that made the performance feel alive.

For Claire Foy, H Is for Hawk isn’t just a role; it’s a journey. Grief, healing, and nature collide in ways that challenge both actor and audience, and she navigates it with a quiet bravery that’s impossible to ignore.