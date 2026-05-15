Clarence Carter: Legendary singer dies at 90

Veteran R&B artist Clarence Carter, renowned for his classic hit “Patches,” has passed away following a protracted battle with stage 4 prostate cancer, complicated by sepsis and pneumonia.

The singer died on Wednesday, May 14, at the age of 90. The news was confirmed to Rolling Stone by Rodney Hall, CEO of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and singer Candi Staton, Carter’s ex-wife.

Born blind in Montgomery, Alabama, on January 14, 1936, Clarence Carter developed a passion for music at a young age after receiving a guitar for Christmas. After attending the Alabama School for the Blind, he graduated from Alabama State College in 1960 with a degree in music.

Carter’s breakthrough came in 1968 with “Slip Away,” following his initial success on the R&B charts with songs like “Tell Daddy” and “Step By Step.” His powerful baritone voice was on full display in these emotionally charged tracks, which became crossover hits on both the pop and R&B charts.

Two years later, the Grammy-winning single “Patches” became Carter’s biggest hit, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Regarded as one of the definitive soul records of the era, the song is noted for its poignant narrative and spoken-word opening.

In addition to his commercial success, Clarence Carter developed a cult following with unique tracks such as “Back Door Santa” and “Strokin.” “Both songs later saw a resurgence in popularity through film soundtracks and hip-hop samples, solidifying his enduring impact on American music culture.