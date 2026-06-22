Clark edges Burns by one stroke for second US Open title

Wyndham Clark captured his second US Open title after a back-nine battle on Sunday, holding off Sam Burns for a wire-to-wire triumph at blustery Shinnecock.

Clark, whose other major crown came at the 2023 US Open, fired a three-over par 73 to finish 72 holes on four-under 276 and defeat fellow American Burns by one stroke.

“Pretty amazing,” Clark said. “It’s surreal to be honest.”

Clark began the day with a six-shot lead, saw it shrink to a single stroke as he struggled early, then grinded through the back nine.

“I played some ugly golf the last two days, but my putter and short game kept me in it,” Clark said.

“It comes down to just believing good things are going to happen and you’re going to make the putt. And fortunately the ones that I needed to make I did.”

Clark sank a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-five 16th after finding deep rough off the tee then overcame a bogey at 17 with a two-putt par from 52 feet at 18 for the triumph.

“It has been a grind. I haven’t played the prettiest golf so I’ve been into some pretty sketchy spots. So I felt actually kind of comfortable over there,” Clark said of the rough at 16.

“To make birdie there was honestly a bonus. I just wanted to make par. I mean that was one of the bigger ones I hit today.”

Clark became only the ninth wire-to-wire US Open winner and the first since Germany’s Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst in 2014.

Clark celebrated on Father’s Day with a hug from his dad Randall, who flew in Sunday to surprise him.

“That was a shock,” Clark said. “My dad hasn’t been to many events. For him to be here in person is amazing.”

Clark captured the record top prize of $4.5 million from a $22.5 million purse, but the effort had greater meaning as well.

The 32-year-old said it was a way to help him erase the bad feelings over smashing a locker at Oakmont after missing the cut in last year’s US Open.

“This one was a lot of redemption. Last year was so tough. A terrible year,” Clark said. “It’s amazing what a year can do.”

Clark was heckled by fans, the US Golf Association confirming that some spectators were removed from the course for unacceptable conduct.

“New York didn’t really like me,” he said. “I love you guys. But I get it. Some of it is self-deserved. I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret … hopefully I can win you guys over eventually.”

Burns was second on 277 after a closing 67 with South Korean Tom Kim third on 279 after a 70.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler fired a 71 to share fourth on 280 with fellow Americans Keith Mitchell and JT Poston.

‘Today it’s my day’

Scheffler, a four-time major winner, would have completed a career Grand Slam with a victory on his 30th birthday, and Clark said that also contributed to the fan sentiment in favor of his playing partner.

“I get it. They root for Scottie,” he said. “Grand Slams only happen a few times.

“He’s going to get it. He’s the best player in the world,” Clark added. “But today it’s my day.”

Greg Norman at the 1996 Masters was the only golfer to ever lose a major after leading by six or more through 54 holes, but Clark made things tense for a while.

Clark had three bogeys on the front nine while Burns charged with birdies on four of the first eight holes and pulled within one stroke.

“I knew it was going to take something special,” Burns said. “Got off to a dream start.”

He stayed within one after a birdie at the par-five 16th then dropped to his knees after a 16-foot birdie miss at 18.

“I honestly thought I made it, but just the way it goes,” Burns said. “I’m sure when I close my eyes tonight I may see that putt again.”