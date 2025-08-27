Clarke undergoes another skin cancer surgery

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has urged people to take skin health seriously after revealing he had another skin cancer spot removed from his nose.

The former batter shared a picture on social media, urging people to get regular check-ups.

“Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key,” Clarke shared.

The 43-year-old expressed gratitude to his doctor, writing: “So grateful that Dr Bish Soliman, got it early. @australianskincancerfoundation.”

It is worth mentioning here that Clarke had several skin cancer surgeries over the years.

He admitted that his skin cancer scares had left him in fear that he might not be around for his daughter, Kelsey Lee.

He told the Daily Telegraph in 2023: ‘It does scare me. I am a dad – I don’t want to go anywhere.

‘The most important thing in the world is making sure I help my seven-year-old daughter and I guess set a good example for her.’

Earlier that year, Clarke posted a picture on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed wearing a cap and gown.