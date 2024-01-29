Clash b/w two political parties’ workers leave one dead in Karachi

KARACHI: An armed clashed between workers of two political parties in Nazimabad a man was killed and another injured, citing police ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Faraz 48. A man Rao Talha was injured in the firing incident.

The deceased and injured both have been associated with a political party, according to officials.

Unidentified persons set two vehicles on fire in Nazimabad 2 after the violent incident. A fire tender reached to the spot and extinguished the fire, police officials further said.

A large number of police and rangers’ personnel have been deployed in the area, according to officials.

Political temperatures have soared ahead of the general elections, resulted in flare ups among rival political parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that general election is scheduled to be held in the country on February 08.