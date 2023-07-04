Class 10 student dies of heart attack just before school function

A 13-year-old student died of heart attack due to a cardiac abnormality just before the commencement of a function at his boarding school.

The incident took place at GSVP Gurukul near Gondal town of India’s Rajkot district on Monday where a student collapsed while helping other students move a podium on the dais for a function to mark the festival of Guru Purnima.

Police said that Devansh Bhayani – a student of Class 10 – suffered heart attack due to a cardiac abnormality. Police added that Bhayani collapse at around 11 am when he and other students were moving a podium on the dias.

The 13-year-old boy was rushed to a private hospital in Rajkot where he was pronounced dead, according to Indian Express.

The student’s body was then shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem which revealed that the size of the student’s heart was bigger for his age, indicating a cardiac abnormality and that he died due to a cardiac arrest.

Later, his body was shifted to the state government-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, popularly known as Rajkot Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Devansh was a native of Dhoraji in Rajkot district and was earlier studying at a boarding school in Jamnagar before enrolling with the Gurukul this academic year which began last month, police said.

“The boy had never had any complaints about his heart condition as the ailment had remained undiagnosed,” a police officer told the local media, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered at Gondal Taluka police station in this connection.