Class 10 student finds new way of cheating during board exams

FATEHABAD: An Indian student of Class 10 was caught cheating during the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams in Fatehabad district via using a mobile phone installed inside a glass clipboard adeptly.

The cheating trick has shocked the special squad of the Haryana education board after they caught a Class 10 student during his English exam.

According to Indian media reports, the student had opened several apps including WhatsApp on a mobile phone installed inside a glass clipboard which he was hiding with a paper.

One of the examinees got a smartphone fitted in the clipboard for cheating in exam at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board examination being conducted by the Board of School Education. The flying squad detected use of unfair means. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/aCXejWV1Sa — Deepender Deswal (@deependerdeswal) April 5, 2022

The video of the cheating incident went viral on social media which showed that 11 photos of the textbook pages were posted on the WhatsApp chat thread.

The education board’s spokesperson told the local media that the student had saved the content of the English subject in the gallery of the mobile phone and he was cheating from there.

In another case, the flying squad recovered a mobile which was kept below a mattress by another class 10 student at Bhuna examination centre (Fatehabad), the spokesperson added.

Moreover, the squad had also recovered written chits from the pants of a boy student and from the shirt of a girl student at Bhirdana exam centre, whereas, as many as 457 cases of unfair means were reported on Monday.

A case has been filed against the student after he was caught by the flying squad while using unfair means to answer the questionnaire.

