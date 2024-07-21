Classroom wall collapse, injures student in Gujrat

A classroom wall collapsed during lunch break at Shree Narayan Gurukul School in Vadodara, India, injuring one student.

According to Indian media reports, the debris of the suddenly collapsing wall fell into a parking lot reserved for students’ bicycles.

The incident occurred on the first floor of the school around 12:30 PM on Friday.

School principal Rupal Shah in a statement, saying, “We heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene. One student sustained head injuries, and we immediately moved the other students to a safe place.”

The debris caused significant damage to several bicycles parked in the designated area. Upon receiving the information, the Vadodara Fire Department quickly responded and began rescue operations.

The injured student, a 7th standard, was admitted to a private hospital where his condition was declared stable after initial treatment.

CCTV footage from the classroom showed several students, who were leaning against the wall, falling when the wall suddenly collapsed.

Fire department official confirmed the swift response, stating, “We received a call about the collapse and immediately reached the spot. One student of class 7 has suffered minor injuries. We have also removed 10 to 12 bicycles that were buried under the debris.”