Claude watermark backlash drives users to cancel subscriptions

Anthropic recently started adding invisible watermarks to text created by its Claude AI assistant. This change has sparked criticism, and some users have responded by canceling their expensive subscriptions.

The company recently announced that upcoming versions of Claude will include a hidden marker to help distinguish AI-generated content from human-written work.

Anthropic says the watermark will not affect how the text reads or looks, but many users have taken to social media to express their frustration, posting screenshots of their canceled accounts.

The main worry centers on the risk of being wrongly accused of using AI. Many professionals turn to Claude for tasks such as proofreading, translating, or summarizing their own writing, rather than generating new content.

Since the watermark remains even after some editing, users worry that their genuine writing could be mistaken for AI-generated work just because it was run through Claude for a simple check.

This concern is especially pressing for developers and consultants who must meet strict client requirements.

Some users who ended their $100-a-month Claude Max subscriptions said they feared that an invisible AI tag on their code or company documents could lead to tough questions about authorship or even compliance issues.

As a result, some former subscribers are already moving their work to other platforms that do not mark their text in the same way.

Anthropic maintains that a detected watermark simply indicates Claude processed the text, not that the AI was necessarily the original author.

READ MORE: Anthropic to introduce invisible watermarks to Claude-generated text

The company implemented the system globally to comply with the European Union’s AI Act. Despite growing online frustration, Anthropic previously reported that it had not yet seen a statistically significant uptick in cancellations.

For freelancers and software engineers who depend on these tools for their work, the difference between text processed by AI and text written by AI is a risk they are not willing to accept.

For these paying users, having an invisible marker added to their work feels like an unfair penalty for simply using Claude as an editorial helper.

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