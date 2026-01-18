Claudia Jessie gets real about dressing unlike Eloise

Off-camera, British actress Claudia Jessie is not very interested in dressing like her Bridgerton character.

Claudia Jessie, who has portrayed Eloise Bridgerton since the show’s 2020 premiere, explained that her real-life fashion sense differs greatly from the dresses and corsets she wears on screen. “I feel like in our real life, have we started wearing corsets or been inspired by it? I’ve got to be honest—I want to get straight into a tracksuit as soon as I’m done [filming],” she joked with the audience at the Paris premiere of Bridgerton season 4.

The 36-year-old went on to say that she doesn’t find wearing corsets in real life appealing. Claudia Jessie mused that while she doesn’t want to adopt Eloise’s wardrobe, she would be interested to see how people would react if she showed up at a pub fully dressed in Regency garb. “Although, I’ll tell you what, I wouldn’t mind turning up in a pub just dressed like full Regency. See what happens. Just go loose,” she told the magazine.

As legendary as its romance, Bridgerton is renowned for its striking costumes, which range from ball gowns to corsets. The show blends a contemporary aesthetic with historical influences. Ellen Mirojnick, the costume designer for Season 1, previously stated that the outfits aimed for an aspirational style while drawing inspiration from Regency-era paintings. To dress the large cast, the costume department produced thousands of pieces, ranging from accessories to entire costumes.

Claudia Jessie has stated that the outfits are more comfortable than they seem, despite the intricate embellishments. She pointed out that the majority of the challenge stems from what viewers are unable to see; basic breaks can be difficult because she films while wearing shapewear and mic packs underneath the gowns.

The first episode of Bridgerton season 4 will air on January 29. The romance between Luke Thompson’s character, Benedict Bridgerton, and Yerin Ha’s character, Sophie Baek, is the main focus of the new season.