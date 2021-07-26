Clauses of ‘hiding evidence, complicity’ added to Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The Police has added four more clauses of hiding evidence and being complicit in the Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Islamabad police had arrested the parents of suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer and two security guards for assistance in crime, hiding evidence, tampering with evidence in order to save the accused and complicity, officials said.

After arrest of more accused the police has decided to add relevant clauses of the law in the case.

An Islamabad court had yesterday granted physical remand of the parents of Zahir Jaffar and two servants.

The court handed over the co-accused to police on two days’ physical remand in killing case of Noor Mukadam, a daughter of a former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam.

Earlier, in the hearing police said that the girl jumped from a ventilator to escape the accused. “The house servants saw the accused pulling the victim into the house. If they had inform the police in time, the murder could have been avoided,” police stated. “A neighbor informed the police, which reached to the crime scene within three minutes,” police said.

The police pleaded for remand of the accused to recover the mobile phones related to the case as evidence.

The prosecution counsel pleaded to the court for physical remand of the parents of the accused.

The court granted two days’ physical remand of the accused.

The murder and beheading of Noor Mukadam has sparked nationwide outrage , with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to its logical end .

The post-mortem report of the Noor Mukadam was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad.