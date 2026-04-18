Clayface: Celebrity Dirt revealed as new DC Comics miniseries

DC Comics recently revealed Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, a wickedly twisted new six-issue horror miniseries debuting this July. Before making his next big-screen appearance, the iconic Batman villain receives a noir-inspired story that delves deep into fame, metamorphosis, and deformity in Gotham. The central question: What happens if you can transform into anyone but are unable to escape who you are?

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt is set to launch on July 8, 2026. The narrative centers on Basil Karlo as he flees Arkham Towers in an attempt to regain his former Hollywood fame. However, he finds that Gotham is home to something much darker: a charismatic body duplicate has stolen Basil’s identity and become a more successful movie star than Basil ever was. This quest for answers challenges the most unstable member of the “Clayface family” and explores the haunted past of those who have held the mantle.

Renowned author Jude Ellison S. Doyle collaborates with illustrator Fran Galán to create a story that balances dark satire, body horror, and psychological tension. The miniseries examines the dichotomy at the core of Clayface: the hideous creature Basil cannot escape and the billboard-sized glamour he yearns for. It is a tale of responsibility, atonement, and the perilous appeal of celebrity.

Influenced by dark thrillers and classic body horror films, Galán’s evocative artwork alternates between theatrical horror and Hollywood glitz. The 32-page debut issue will be priced at $3.99, with premium card stock variants available for $4.99. Collectors can also look for variant covers by Mike Del Mundo and Dave Johnson.

The series explores self-reinvention and the consequences of being able to wear any face while never truly confronting oneself. Basil is “one of the most beautifully flawed and human characters in the Batman universe,” according to Doyle. He can change into whoever he wants, but he can’t get away from who he is—perfect on camera, yet falling apart behind the scenes.

“By giving Basil the fame he’s always wanted—or giving SOMEONE that fame, anyway—we were able to tell a story about accountability, redemption, and how to tell the difference between somebody who’s actually trying to change for the better and someone who’s using their celebrity to get away with murder,” Doyle said.

“What I love most about Jude’s script is the duality between the real and the fake, the beautiful and the macabre. It is an absolute gift to draw,” stated artist Fran Galán.

The story grows even darker as Basil returns to a twisted metropolis where a new plague is spreading, turning ordinary people into clay-twisted nightmares. This growing horror reveals a troubling pattern related to the enigmatic celebrity who stole his life. Basil must discover the connection between this horrifying epidemic and his own past. The series examines how monsters spread, how glamour breaks, and how every spotlight creates a shadow. Readers can expect visceral body horror, psychological twists, and a deep look at the true cost of transformation.