Tom Rhys Harries bloodied and broken in first images from ‘Clayface’

Clayface has officially begun production, and the first images from the set have given fans their first glimpse of Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, the man whose fate leads him to become one of Batman’s darkest and most tragic enemies.

Filming is underway in Liverpool, with the city transformed into Gotham as Harries was spotted in character, bloodied and disfigured, seemingly moments before his terrifying change into Clayface.

This new addition to the DCU is directed by James Watkins, with a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. From the early look, Clayface appears to be embracing full horror, marking a bold shift in tone for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shared universe.

Tom Rhys Harries takes on the role of Matt Hagen, an actor whose career ambitions are destroyed after a gangster leaves him horrifically scarred.

His desperation drives him toward experimental science that promises restoration but instead unleashes a nightmarish transformation. The story is being described as a body-horror tragedy, a very different take compared to other DCU characters.

James Gunn has previously spoken about how Clayface will stand apart from other projects in the universe, not just in tone but also in artistic style. He has positioned this film as a way to keep audiences excited by offering variety within the franchise.

The cast includes Naomi Ackie as Caitlin Bates, Eddie Marsan as Hagen’s manager, and Max Minghella as John, Caitlin’s fiancé and a key antagonist. Alongside Tom Rhys Harries, the ensemble helps shape what promises to be a disturbing yet unique chapter of the DCU.

With production underway and the first images making waves, Clayface is already shaping up to be one of the most unusual and daring projects yet — and Tom Rhys Harries looks set to deliver a haunting performance as the tortured villain.

