Clayface latest set videos give strong Joker vibes

New videos from the set of Tom Rhys Harries’s Clayface have surfaced online, and fans believe the upcoming DC film may deliver a memorable sequence similar to the iconic scenes in Joker.

The highly anticipated project, directed by James Watkins, stars Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role as the Batman villain, alongside Naomi Ackie.

The clips, filmed on the steps of a Gotham City courthouse, appear to show a dramatic dance number inspired by classic Hollywood music.

With heavy use of shadows and striking visuals, many have drawn instant comparisons to Joaquin Phoenix’s unforgettable dance in Joker.

Clayface playing with his shadow! pic.twitter.com/dxkS1vVwCK — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 3, 2025

This is so cool pic.twitter.com/x65kR3NHdv — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 3, 2025

Gotham city tonight on Clayface! pic.twitter.com/bKmjeIJov0 — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 3, 2025

James Watkins using a Nosferatu cut out to cast shadows on St George’s Hall!! pic.twitter.com/2oZ7PrONAZ — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 3, 2025

Tom casting more shadows, then walking off towards the homeless on the set of Clayface! pic.twitter.com/zW378yPKid — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 3, 2025

Extras have no arrived and a fire is being used around the homeless tents pic.twitter.com/2sBRgn2Ef7 — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 3, 2025

Tom Rhys Harries, who has been cast as Clayface, is at the heart of the speculation surrounding these set videos.

This marks a major role for the actor, and early glimpses suggest he may bring a unique twist to the shapeshifting villain. Harries’ performance is already being linked to the same level of intensity that defined Joker.

The script for Clayface is written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, with production led by Matt Reeves, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film will be the third instalment of the new DCU, following Superman in 2025 and Supergirl in 2026.

Described as a body horror film, Clayface is expected to carry an R-rating and is scheduled for release in cinemas on 11 September 2026.

With strong visual parallels to Joker and Tom Rhys Harries stepping into one of Batman’s darkest villains, Clayface is already shaping up to be one of DC’s boldest projects yet.

Earlier, Max Minghella, known for his role in The Handmaid’s Tale was close to securing a key role in DC Studios’ upcoming Clayface film.

The horror-driven project will give a fresh take on the Batman villain, with Minghella set to appear alongside Tom Rhys Harries and Naomie Ackie.

The Clayface movie, directed by James Watkins, is due to begin filming this autumn in the UK.

Clayface will tell the story of an ambitious actor whose face is ruined by a gangster. Seeking help from a fringe scientist, his journey leads to a disturbing transformation.