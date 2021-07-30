Cleaning of sewerage drains underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent flash flooding in Islamabad’s Sector E-11, the staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have become active in cleaning the sewerage drains.

Assistant Commissioner Islamabad, Abdullah said that cleaning of sewerage drains is underway in full swing, while blockages have been removed.

Korang and Swan drains are being cleared currently in the wake of the current monsoon spell. During the drive, life jackets were also provided to the residents of E-11.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overnight lashing of Islamabad left the city at the mercy of torrential streams inducing fears of high-level flooding of Lai Nullah, earlier this week.

Read more: ‘ROADS CLEARED’ HOURS AFTER CLOUDBURST FLOODED ISLAMABAD STREETS

The rescue teams of the forces were called in the areas that were worst affected by the submergence due to rains and streams.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army media had said, the flooding situation had cropped up in Lai Nullah, Sector E11 for the rescue of which Army teams have been instated to rescue people.