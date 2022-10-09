Climate change: UNGA adopts resolution in support of Pakistan

NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sunday adopted a resolution in support of Pakistan to combat climate catastrophe.

This was stated by FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet on Sunday. The foreign minister thanked the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for passing the resolution in support of Pakistan to combat the climate hazards following the recent floods.

Resolution on 🇵🇰 climate catastrophe, sponsored by 141 countries passed unanimously at #UNGA. 🇨🇳, 🇺🇸 & 🇷🇺 among co-sponsors , at a time of great geo-political divides we are particularly grateful for this unity. Thankful to @antonioguterres & @UN_PGA. Great work @PakistanPR_UN . https://t.co/AJ2buEc2KN — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 9, 2022

“The resolution on Pakistan’s climate catastrophe, sponsored by 141 countries passed unanimously at UNGA. China, the United States and Russia are among the co-sponsors, at a time of great geo-political divides we are particularly grateful for this unity,” he wrote.

Earlier, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution expressing support for Pakistan and strengthening of emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods.

The resolution was proposed by Pakistan and cosponsored by 151 countries to demonstrate solidarity with millions of people in Pakistan affected by the recent devastating floods.

