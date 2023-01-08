Climate conference: PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Geneva

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Geneva to co-chair an international conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Climate minister Change Sherry Rehman and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marryium Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that he will present the case of flood victims before the world during climate conference.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said he will also throw light on steps taken by the government for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

We will place comprehensive post-disaster framework plan for recovery, rehabilitation & reconstruction with resilience before development partners & friendly countries. Bridging funding gap is key to restore critical infrastructure, rebuild lives & livelihoods & revive economy /2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2023

PM Shehbaz further said that millions of Pakistanis affected by unprecedented devastation look for compassion and solidarity to build back better.

Humanity is at an inflection point in world history. Our actions today will shape the resilient future for our succeeding generations. Millions of Pakistanis affected by unprecedented devastation look for compassion & solidarity to build back better. 3/3 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2023

Climate conference

In the inaugural high-level opening segment, the official document would be unveiled over reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas, and feature partner support announcements.

The prime minister and the UN secretary-general will also hold a joint press stakeout.

Leaders and high-level representatives from several countries and international financial institutions, foundations and funds are expected to attend the conference, both in person and virtual format

