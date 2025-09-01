Clinical Alcaraz moves into US Open quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz looked in imperious form as he beat Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open for the fourth time in five attempts.

The Spanish second seed faced a spirited effort from the 30-year-old Rinderknech but eventually pulled away to win 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.

“At the beginning in the first set it was tight,” said Alcaraz.

“But after that I just got a good rhythm and tried to make the most of the opportunities. I played good, aggressive tennis, and found a good rhythm after the second set and tried to keep it going.”

Alcaraz smacked 36 winners and made only 11 unforced errors and is yet to drop a set at the tournament. He has now reached the last eight of all four Grand Slams in a season for the first time.

“I think my style of tennis suits pretty well the energy here in New York,” said Alcaraz.

“The energy is special playing the day session, playing the night sesison. It doesn’t matter, people are always there. I love it and I think that’s why why I play my best tennis here.”

Alcaraz will play Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz had to wait until his moment came in a first set without a single break point on either side, pouncing after a Rinderknech double fault to dominate the tie-break.

Alcaraz broke for the first time in the match for a 4-2 lead in the second set, barely putting a foot wrong against an opponent giving his all in his first last-16 appearance at a major.

Another tight set ensued in the third with Alcaraz conjuring up some magical stroke-making to break for a 5-4 edge before serving out to love as he continued his steady progression through the draw.