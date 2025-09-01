Djokovic encouraged by stroll into US Open quarters

Novak Djokovic said his straight-sets win over German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff filled him with optimism as he eased into the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Djokovic coasted past world number 144 Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Taylor Fritz, the last American left in the men’s draw and 2024 runner-up.

“What gives me a lot of encouragement right now and positivity is the way I played tonight,” said Djokovic.

“Best performance of the tournament so far. Hopefully I can keep that going.”

Djokovic was in cruise control throughout and broke the 35-year-old Struff five times but again showed signs of wear and tear as he received treatment to his neck and right shoulder, often flexing them between points.

He also received a massage to his forearm but seemed unhindered when the ball was in play.

Djokovic overcame a bad back in the third round and was bothered by blisters in his opening match but has soldiered through to a 64th Grand Slam quarter-final.

“It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance last round and also tonight,” said Djokovic.

“That helps make it easier on the court.”

Djokovic advanced to the last eight at Flushing Meadows for the 14th time.

His win over Struff was his eighth in as many attempts. Djokovic’s next opponent is another player he has dominated in his career.

He has won all 10 past matches with Fritz, including a straight-sets victory in the quarter-finals two years ago when the Serbian star captured his most recent major.

“Taylor definitely is one of the guys that no doubt has a game, has a potential to be a Grand Slam winner,” said Djokovic.

“He was playing finals here last year, so he was one match away, so there is no reason not to believe that he can make it. Hopefully not this year, but any other year is fine.”