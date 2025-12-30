Clooneys gain French citizenship: a new chapter begins

American actor and filmmaker George Clooney and British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney have officially acquired French citizenship, marking a meaningful start for the couple.

The recent news was confirmed through a French government journal, which revealed that the couple, along with their 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, were granted citizenship. The family continues to prioritise a quieter, more private life away from Hollywood.

The decision reflected a shift the couple has openly spoken about in recent years, especially as they focus on raising their children away from the pressures of fame.

The Clooneys purchased a sprawling $8.3 million farm in southern France in 2021, and it has since become their primary family residence. For George, the move represented a return to a simpler lifestyle he values deeply.

In the previous interview, he also shared, “We’re very lucky”. He emphasised that growing up on a farm shaped his own childhood.

“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like, they’re not on their iPads. They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

The actor has also been candid about his concerns regarding raising children in Hollywood. He admitted that he worried his kids would grow up under constant scrutiny and pressure.

“I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” he said, explaining that France offers something different. “They kind of don’t give a s— about fame”. Clooney has repeatedly emphasised that privacy was a major reason behind the move.

He explained, “I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids”. He added that in France, paparazzi culture around children is nearly nonexistent.

He has also spoken warmly about embracing French culture, saying he enjoys the lifestyle even as he jokes about still learning the language.

For George and Amal, life in France represents peace, normalcy, and the chance to raise their children away from constant public attention, something they both clearly value as they enter this new chapter.