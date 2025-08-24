Cloudburst, flash floods claim 406 lives in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday said that 406 people have died in cloudburst and flash floods since August 15.

“The death toll included 305 men, 55 women and 46 children,” Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP has stated.

PDMA in a factsheet has said that 247 people have also been injured in various fatal incidents including 179 men, 38 women and 30 children.

According to the PDMA, the death toll of flooding in district Buner has soared to 337, the highest death toll in the affected areas.

Flooding claimed 46 lives in Swabi district, PDMA said.

“The roof collapse incidents in Dera Iamail Khan claimed eight lives, while 48 persons were injured,” PDMA said.

The rainfall and flash floods damaged overall 3526 properties in which 2945 houses partially damaged, while 577 structures were fully damaged in the natural calamity, PDMA has said.

According to an assessment, agricultural losses in Buner are staggering, as 55,890 acres of farmland submerged. Additionally, 825 shops were destroyed, and 3,638 livestock perished, dealing a severe blow to local livelihoods.

The Public Health Department faced damages worth Rs 194.8 million due to the collapse of water channels and related infrastructure.

Similarly, the Education Department reported that 29 educational institutions were affected, including one school completely destroyed and several others partially damaged.

The Agriculture Department confirmed that 26,142 acres of crops were ruined, leading to losses exceeding Rs 250 million.

Meanwhile, the Highway Authority stated that 4 kilometers of road were washed away, causing damages of more than Rs 320 million.

Authorities have warned that rehabilitation will require significant resources as the region struggles to recover from the widespread devastation caused by the cloudburst and floods.