Clouds hovering over Karachi amid drizzle, light rain forecast

KARACHI: Clouds hovering over the city on Tuesday with drizzling in different areas of the city in the morning and last night, the Met Office said in its weather report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with occasional gusty wind and chances of light rain or drizzle in parts of Karachi.

The maximum temperature will be between 30 – 32 º Celsius today, while minimum temperature 28 ºC, according to the weather department.

According to the weather report, partly cloudy/cloudy conditions will likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh. However, there are chances of light rain or drizzle in Tharparkar, Badin, Jamshoro districts and along the coast.

Earlier, the Met Office had forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of the country as strong monsoon currents continuously penetrating in the area.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with occasional gaps from Monday to Friday, PMD said in its weather report.

Gilgit-Baltistan, parts of southern Punjab and Balochistan will receive rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the PMD, heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local rain Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and D.G Khan.

The wet spell also cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, according to the weather report.

Moreover, heavy downpour may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, the PMD said.

The PMD has advised concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.