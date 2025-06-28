web analytics
Clouds hovering over Karachi, Met Office forecast more rainfall

KARACHI: Clouds hovering over the sky in Karachi on Saturday as light rain and drizzle reported from several areas of the metropolis.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with intervals in the port city as drizzling continuing since early morning today.

Seabreeze has been suspended in the city as winds blowing from northeast direction with nine kilometers per hour speed.

The rainfall under the influence of the current westerly wave is expected to persist in Karachi until June 29 (Sunday).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier predicted urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Thatta and Badin districts of Sindh.

PMD has forecast widespread rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Thar Parkar, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umar Kot, Khairpur Sukkur, Larkana, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazir Abad and adjoining areas with heavy rainfall in some areas.

Monsoon rains continuing in most areas of the country as the Met Office has forecast rainfall in Punjab, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir as heavy expected in some areas.

Yesterday maximum rainfall 53mm lashed Mithi and 45mm at Thar Parkar.

The next monsoon spell has been expected in the country from July 05, according to the weather department.

