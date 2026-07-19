Cloudy weather in Karachi with sporadic light rain forecast

KARACHI: Karachi experiencing partly cloudy and humid weather on Sunday with forecast of light rainfall in various parts of the city.

The Met Office earlier predicted sporadic light to moderate rainfall in Karachi for the next two days.

The PMD has forecast the maximum temperature likely to remain between 33 to 35 Celsius today.

“Current temperature recorded 30 Celsius with 75 % ratio of humidity,” according to weather department. ” Southwestern winds are blowing at the speed of 11KM per hour.”

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, Met Office earlier said. However, isolated rain windstorm/thundershower is likely in Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad districts from 20th to 24th July, according to the forecast.

A new monsoon system is expected to enter in country from Saturday to bring rainfall in various parts with thunder and windstorms till July 25, Met Office earlier said.

Met Office informed that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrating the upper and central parts of the country, while a western disturbance is also likely to approach upper parts on Monday.

Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab expected rainfall under the influence of the weather system.

Rain with wind/thundershowers is expected in north/northeastern parts of Baluchistan from 19th to 23rd July during the wet spell.

Flash flooding is feared in local streams and Nullahs of Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat, Northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, hill torrents of D. G. Khan and Northeastern parts of Balochistan during the wet spell.