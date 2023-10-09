CM Baqar dismayed over rising crime in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar expressed dismay over the increasing crime rate in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker CM said that more than five cars, 100 motorcycles stolen and 18 were snatched whereas three people were murdered and 17 others sustained injuries in last 24 hours.

He said that the crime rate shows the lack of focus of Police against crime in the metropolis.

The caretaker CM summoned last 24 hours’ crime report from the IG and AIG Sindh and asked them to submit details of action taken against the criminals.

Earlier, the vehicle of Miuttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi was snatched from his driver outside a private hospital in the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of Haider Abbas Rizvi’s driver. According to the FIR, the driver said he parked the vehicle outside a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after dropping off Haider Abbas Rizvi’s family.

In a separate incident, three armed muggers on two motorcycles surrounded an Edhi ambulance in the vicinity of the Mochko police station.

The dacoits snatched cash and mobile phones from the Edhi volunteers at gunpoint and fled from the scene.