CM Bugti committed to end terrorism menace in Balochistan 

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the government is determined to end the menace of terrorism to ensure durable peace in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

At the beginning of the meeting, prayers were offered for the martyrs of the bomb blast at the Quetta Railway station. The Balochistan Cabinet strongly condemned the railway station bombing and vowed to fight with full force and energy to eradicate terrorism for interest of peace.

Balochistan Security of Venerable Establishment Act 2024 was approved in the provincial cabinet meeting. Under this act, coordinated actions of various security agencies will be made frequent for the restoration of peace in Balochistan.

The Balochistan Cabinet also approved the establishment of new police stations in Rada Shim and Kangri, while the Chaman Master Plan Levies police station.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of Chairman/Members of Balochistan Sales Tax on Services Revenue Appellate Tribunal.

Funds required for Quetta development package were also approved in the meeting.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that he is working with firm determination to deal with the menace of terrorism, security forces, government and people would fight together for sustainable peace, the enemies of peace would be completely defeated,

He said that the establishment of new police and Levies police stations established as needed in the province would help in the efforts to restore peace.

The chief minister directed that the boundaries of the proposed new police stations should be determined in accordance with public needs.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that Quetta city is the face of the entire province, therefore the expansion of Quetta development package is indispensable for the improvement of the provincial capital. Funds required for development and beautification of the city will be released without delay, he said.

In the meeting, the performance of the Balochistan Health Department for providing emergency medical services after the bomb blast incident at Quetta railway station was also appreciated.

The chief minister appreciated the selfless humanitarian services of the provincial ministers Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, and all the doctors and medical staff of the health department.

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi suggested in the meeting that volunteers should be given necessary training to deal with any emergency and their services should be obtained, so relief activities could be made more effective.

Balochistan Chief Minister, agreeing to the proposal, instructed to formulate a better strategy in the meeting, Provincial Ministers Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Mir Salim Khosa, Mir Asim Kurd Gelu, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Advisor to Chief Minister for Women Development Department Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shahabuddin and other secretaries and related officials participated.