KARACHI: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday visited Karachi to inquire after the health of Dr. Mahnoor Nasir, a female doctor who survived an acid attack the previous day, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the Chief Minister met with Dr. Mahnoor and her family, assuring them of full state support. “You are a brave daughter of Balochistan; you are not alone, and the entire nation stands with you,” Bugti stated. He also consulted with the medical team managing her care.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the protection of every daughter in the province is his primary responsibility, noting that the perpetrator had already met a logical end.

He prayed for her swift recovery and pledged that the provincial government would cover all treatment expenses.

“The doctors have reassured us regarding her current care. If required, we will send her anywhere in the world for facial reconstructive surgery,” he affirmed, adding that the state will stand by her until she recovers completely.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sarfaraz Bugti expressed deep admiration for the resilience of the young doctor and her family.

He noted that despite her immense physical pain, Dr. Mahnoor’s courage remains remarkably high. Addressing the ongoing protests by young doctors, the CM termed it an internal provincial matter that would be resolved immediately upon his return to Balochistan.

Dr. Mahnoor is currently receiving specialized care at a private hospital in Karachi.

Hospital sources confirmed she sustained 13 percent burn injuries from the acid. While the chemical affected the areas surrounding her eyes, her eyesight remains completely safe.

She was airlifted to Karachi a day prior, following the attack in Balochistan. The assailant was subsequently killed in an exchange of fire with the police.