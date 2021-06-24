CM Buzdar serves Rs250m defamation notice to Uzma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday served a Rs250 million defamation notice to PML-N MPA Uzma Bukhari for leveling “unfounded” accusations against him.

The chief minister’s legal team served the notice to the PML-N Punjab spokesperson asking her to apologise for the baseless allegations she leveled against him in 14 days or pay Rs250 million in damages.

He said Ms Bukhari made “misleading and provocative” remarks against him at a press conference.

The woman lawmaker had accused the CM Office of extorting money for making posting and transfers in the province.

It is worth mentioning that in January, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had served a Rs500 million defamation notice to the PML-N leader for issuing “completely untrue and libelous” statement against him.

Sharing a copy of the notice on Twitter, he wrote: “My lawyers have also issued legal notice to Uzma Bukhari for defamation for her allegations levelled against me. She must apologise or gather 500 million to pay in damages.”

Shahzad Akbar had served a similar notice on PML-N MNA Marryiam Aurangzeb over “defamatory statement” the other day.