CM Punjab election: PTI, PML-Q to move SC against Dost Mazari’s ruling

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to move Supreme Court (SC) against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the chief minister (CM) election, ARY News reported.

Soon after the contentious ruling was announced, a joint parliamentary meeting of PML-Q and PTI was held, wherein it was decided to file a writ petition against the Dost Mazari’s decision in the Supreme Court (SC).

Meanwhile, former planning minister and PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted that the party would approach the Supreme Court tonight.

آج رات کو ہی سپریم کورٹ میں پٹیشن فائل کر دی جائے گی — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 22, 2022

The decision came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

