CM Gandapur calls for judicial commission on cipher, ‘election rigging’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the cipher case and alleged rigging in recently-held general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a public rally in Peshawar, the chief minister alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to oust PTI-led federal government in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

“One day all conspirators will be exposed,” CM Gandapur said, demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to form judicial commission on Cipher at the earliest.

Referring to alleged rigging in February 8 general elections, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI won the polls as per the Form 45s while demanding a judicial inquiry into “result tempering”.

He also lamented the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of not allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), saying that distributing claimed seats for minorities and women among other political parties was illegal and unconstitutional.

Earlier in the day, PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa were arrested as party leaders and workers staged nationwide protests against alleged rigging in February 8 general election and stealing of mandate.

PTI leaders and workers took to streets across the country with rallies being held in various cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, along with protests in Karachi, Kandhkot, Tank and other cities.

According to a PTI spokesperson, the nation would never accept the “proven, most corrupt persons as the president and prime minister of the country against their will”.