CM Gandapur defends ‘dynastic politics’ as his brother set to contest by-election

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that his brother Faisal Amin Gandapur would contest the by-election from NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

The CM in a statement said that it cannot be considered a dynastic politics when a person’s relative achieved success on his own. “A dynastic politics is when an unfit individual is assigned a key role based solely on a personal connection,” Gandapur stated.

The chief minister said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) questioned him regarding Faisal Ameen Gandapur’s cabinet post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Imran Khan was unaware that my brother still has to contest the election,” Gandapur said.

The CM said that the PTI policy in the province would be by the vision of the PTI founder PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief minister kept the provincial seat he had won on February 8th and withdrew from NA-44, leaving his brother to run in the seat from Dera Ismail Khan.

Faisal Amin Gandapur had also served as provincial minister for local government and Rural Development during the last tenure.