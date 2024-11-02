CM Gandapur denies any role in Bushra Bibi’s bail

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has denied any involvement in the bail granted to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference outside Adiala jail after meeting Imran Khan, Gandapur announced a massive gathering on November 9 in Swabi, stating that he will unveil a plan of action Swabi rally.

He invited people from across Pakistan to join him on the Swabi motorway, saying that those who attend should be prepared not to return home.

Gandapur also clarified on the roumors regarding the cancellation of the gathering, saying that the gathering’s location has been changed, not canceled.

He warned the ‘decision-makers’, stating that if the former PM Imran Khan kept in jail in worst conditions again, the people of Pakistan will not tolerate.

It is important to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds.

The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.