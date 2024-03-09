CM Gandapur directs formulation of KP’s new mining policy

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to formulate a new mining policy in the province and introduce rudimentary reforms in mining sector with the aim to align it on modern lines and ensure effective and prudent use of mineral resources for enhancing revenue of the province.

He directed the high ups of mineral department to impose ban on the issuance of mineral leases until the formulation of new policy and further directed them to submit detail of the mining leases already issued.

He was chairing a meeting of Mines and Mineral Development Department here. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Finance Amir Sultan Tareen, Secretary Mines & Mineral Development Hameedullah Shah and other relevant quarters attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of the department to complete homework on the establishment of a government-owned Mining Company, introduce mechanical mining in the province and E-bidding system for the issuance of mineral leases.

He further directed them to shift the entire paper work of the department to paperless system.

CM Gandapur said that KP was blessed with precious mineral resources and the mineral sector had the potential to generate much revenue for the public exchequer, adding that it was need of the day to ensure prudent and effective use of the mineral resource to increase revenue.

The Chief Minister stated that the natural resources were the assets of the people of the province, and made it clear that no individual will be allowed to use their resources for his personal benefit.

“Conducive environment will be ensured for the intending investors in the province, they will be encouraged to invest in the province and will provide all out facilities under the Ease-of-Doing Business policy of the provincial government,” the Chief Minister remarked and made it clear that the lease holders who do not accept the terms and conditions of the provincial government or not ready to give the government its due share in revenue, will not be allowed to work in the province.