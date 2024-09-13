CM Gandapur expands KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur expanded his cabinet with the induction of four special assistants and an advisor, ARY News reported.

According to notifications issued here, Ahtisham Khan has been appointed as CM’s Special Advisor on Health, Musawar Khan Ghazi will oversee the Forests and Climate Change department as the Special Assistant.

Similarly, Muhammad Sohail Afridi has been appointed as Special Assistant on Communications while Naik Muhammad Khan will oversee the Rehabilitation and Settlement department as the Special Assistant.

Likewise, Humayun Khan has been appointed as Special Assistant on Prisons.

Read More: Sher Afzal Marwat’s brother removed from KP cabinet

Earlier in May, CM Ali Amin Gandapur Friday removed Khalid Latif Marwat, brother of Sher Afzal Marwat, from the post of Special Assistant.

Khalid Latif served as Special Assistant to CM on Science and Information Technology. The decision to remove Khalid Latif from his post was made public through an official announcement.