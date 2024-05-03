32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Sher Afzal Marwat’s brother removed from KP cabinet

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Friday removed Khalid Latif Marwat, brother of Sher Afzal Marwat, from the post of special assistant, ARY News reported.

Khalid Latif served as Special Assistant to CM on Science and Information Technology.

The decision to remove Khalid Latif from his post was made public through an official announcement.

Earlier, reports were circulating that CM Gandapur had lodged complaint to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail regarding Khalid Latif about his alleged interference in various departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that differences emerged in PTI when Khalid Latif Khan Marwart joined the KP cabinet.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.