CM Gandapur meets Mohsin Naqvi to discuss KP situation

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a meeting with Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, they deliberated on the current situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing particularly on load shedding and electricity-related issues.

The Federal Ministers and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister reached a consensus to collectively address these issues.

They decided to schedule another meeting tomorrow for further discussions.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister attended the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting in Islamabad.

Speaking to journalists after SIFC’s meeting, he asserted that he has put forward KP demands in Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting, asking the federal government to clear its dues to the province.

The KP chief minister said that his government will not compromise on province rights and will not allow anyone to take “undue advantage”.

During the apex committee’s meeting, CM Gandapur said that he opposed imposition of tax on Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA). “The deadline regarding electricity dues also came under discussion,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 13 KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur held his first meeting with Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif belonging to rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Later, PTI’s Asad Qaiser advised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur to cut ties with Centre, saying that it’s time for ‘resistance, not reconciliation’.