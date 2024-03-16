CM Gandapur meets PTI founder at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday held a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the meeting between Gandapur and the former prime minister lasted for 30 minutes, during which the duo discussed the country’s current political situation.

The meeting took place in the jail’s conference room, they say, adding that Gandapur arrived at the jail without any official protocol.

Earlier in the day, Ali Amin Gandapur moved the court to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

The plea filed by Chief Minister Gandapur, urged the court to allow him to meet the PTI Founder for consultation on legal and political matters.

The plea urged the court to direct the concerned authorities to ensure the privacy of the meeting.

Last Wednesday, Gandapur in a meeting requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate a meeting with the PTI founder.

Gandapur said that the prime minister assured him of arranging the meeting with the PTI founder, even in the heightened security environment of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.