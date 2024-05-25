CM Gandapur ‘tables’ KP demands in SIFC meeting, calls for releasing funds

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday asserted that he has put forward KP demands in Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting, asking the federal government to clear its dues to the province, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists after SIFC’s meeting, the KP chief minister said that his government will not compromise on province rights and will not allow anyone to take “undue advantage”.

During the apex committee’s meeting, CM Gandapur said that he opposed imposition of tax on Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA). “The deadline regarding electricity dues also came under discussion,” he said.

The chief minister added that he has made clear that no more taxes will be imposed on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the federal government to clear its dues, noting that he will leave no stone unturned in providing relief to the KP citizens. “We will provide further relief to the people, if the Centre release funds,” he added.

He noted that if the federal government does not release the funds, it will be considered an injustice to the province.

Responding to a question regarding KP Budget 2024-25, CM Gandapur said no unconstitutional thing was carried out by presenting budget before federal government.

Furthermore, Ali Amin Gandapur said that a meeting regarding power loadshedding will held later today with Minister of Interior and Minister of Energy.

In response to a question, he said that PTI founder Imran Khan was their first priority, noting that the deposed premier has repeatedly stated that he is ready to negotiate for the betterment of Pakistan.

The chief minister added that talks can only be held when an environment for negotiations will be created soon. He said that the people of Pakistan have given PTI the mandate to fight for their rights.

He also announced that the province will welcome investment through the SIFC.