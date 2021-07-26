CM House offices, OPDs closed as Delta variant cases surge in Karachi

KARACHI: Amid a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, the provincial government announced to shut down offices in Chief Minister House Sindh, an official circular said Monday.

According to a circular, 14 offices, including the media cell, protocol cell, and public complaint cell, would remain open with 50% attendance, while the remaining offices will remain closed.

“PSCM may call essentially required staff on a need basis,” the circular read.

The decision was taken to keep the employees of the Chief Minister House safe during the fourth wave of coronavirus.

OPDs closed till further notice

Keeping in view the rising number of new Covid-19 cases, the Sindh health department closed outpatients departments (OPDs) of six specialties at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A notification was also issued in this regard.

All the scheduled surgeries at the Civil Hospital, Karachi have also been postponed till further orders, read the order.

Meanwhile, operations/ surgeries at all other public, private hospitals of Sindh will continue as per schedule.

Sindh cases

At least seven more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,480, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2153 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

Read More: COVID SURGE: BUSINESS HOURS, RESTAURANTS, MARRIAGE HALLS FACE FRESH CURBS FROM SINDH GOVT

Out of 2,153 new cases, 1,732 have been detected from Karachi, with the city’s District South reporting 537 cases, District East 520, District Central 307, District West 124, District Malir 123, and District Korangi 121 cases.

Hyderabad registered 149 cases, Thatta 59, and Naushero Feroze 30. The chief minister urged people to follow the safety measures issued by the government to keep the virus at bay.