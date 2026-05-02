CM issues heatwave alert for Sindh's central, upper districts

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday issued alert for the provincial administration in Sindh’s central and upper districts in view of the extreme heatwave conditions.

Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh’s Jamshoro, Dadu, Nawabshah, Ghotki and Sanghar districts facing the heatwave conditions.

The chief minister has ordered district authorities of the extreme heat affected areas to establish Heatwave Relief Camps immediately.

Chief Minister Shah has also directed for special arrangements in hospitals for treatment of the heatstroke patients.

Murad Ali Shah also advised people to observe precautionary measures for safety while going out of their homes.

“Citizens should cover their heads, increase drinking water to stay hydrated and take measures to get protected from the Sun.

It is to be mentioned here that extreme heat has gripped much of Sindh, with the PMD reporting that the cities of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand and Dadu topped the heat charts at 46.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. This was above the normal temperature by 2.8 degrees Celcius in Shaheed Benazirabad, 4.3 degrees Celcius in Sakrand and 3.8 degrees Celcius in Dadu.

In Hyderabad, temperatures crossed the 45 degrees Celcius mark. Meanwhile, Jacobabad hit 45 degrees Celcius.

Officials warned that persistent high temperatures could continue and urged residents to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

As for Karachi, the city has seen a continued increase in daytime temperature over the week: from 35.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday to 36.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 37.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. “Over the next two days (Saturday and Sunday), we are expecting that it may go up to 38 to 39 degrees Celsius,” said Chief Meteorologist Ameer Hyder.