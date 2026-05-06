ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor Ikhtiar Wali has claimed that the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has drafted his resignation twice while suffering from depression, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the ARY News morning show Bakhabar Sawera, the PM advisor stated that governance in KP has ground to a halt. He noted that the CM is facing intense criticism both internally from his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and externally from the public.

Wali alleged that this mounting pressure led the CM to sink into severe depression and write his resignation on two separate occasions.

He characterized the CM’s current leadership as an “acrobatic act” and suggested it would be better for him to dissolve the KP assembly and return home.

He added that a fresh mandate is necessary to run the province effectively.

“The people of the province have seen through these theatrics,” Wali remarked. “It is better he dissolves the assembly and resigns so that a new mandate can take over provincial affairs.”

Regarding the ongoing “pen-down” strike in KP, Wali commented that the province has essentially been on strike since PTI took power.

Wali further alleged that the only active “industry” in the province is corruption, claiming that drug traffickers and arms smugglers are being patronized by the administration.

Finally, the PM advisor accused the provincial government of diverting development funds toward PTI rallies and social media campaigns.

He specifically claimed that in 2022, the PTI government allocated a staggering Rs 13 billion for social media influencers.