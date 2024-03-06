CM Maryam allocates portfolios to cabinet members

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday assigned portfolios to Punjab cabinet members who took their oath earlier in the day, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Marriyum Aurangzeb has been named Senior Minister for Planning and Development. She would also serve as Minister of Environment and Forests.

Azma Bukhari has been given the portfolio of Information while Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has been given Finance portfolio.

Ashiq Hussain Kirmani is given the Agriculture portfolio, Mohammad Kazem Pirzada is appointed to the Irrigation department, and Rana Iskandar Hayat is handed the School Education department.

The other ministers are Khawaja Imran Nazir for Primary Health, Khawaja Salman Rafique for Special Healthcare, Soheb Ahmad Malik for Civil and Works, Zeeshan Rafique for Local Government, and Bilal Akbar Khan for Transportation.

Bilal Yasin will be the Minister Food Department, Ramesh Singh Arora for Minority Affairs, Khalil Tahir Sindhu for Human Rights, Faisal Ayub Khokhr for Sports, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for Commerce and Industry, Sardar Sher Ali for Mines and Minerals, and Sohail Shaukat Butt for Social Welfare.

Earlier in the day, the 18-member cabinet of Punjab took oath at a ceremony in the Governor House in Lahore.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The cabinet members who took oath included Maryam Aurangzeb, Aashiq Kirmani, Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikander Hayat, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar, Sohail Shaukat, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Singh Arora, and others.

The ceremony was attended by newly appointed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She congratulated the 18-member cabinet of Punjab.