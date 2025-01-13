CM Maryam announces free 3-marla plots scheme in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced to launch free 3-marla plot scheme for deserving people.

Punjab CM inaugurated Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi Scheme in Kala Shah Kaku under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program, a key initiative under which interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million are being provided to families to help them build their homes.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi project, here on Monday, the CM expressed her satisfaction over the completion of the project, which has already provided homes to 100 families in just two and a half months.

CM Maryam gave allotment letters and keys to 100 families, expressing satisfaction over the quality and provision of facilities in the homes.

Maryam Nawaz also revealed plans for a new scheme to provide free residential plots of three-marla to deserving individuals, further expanding access to affordable housing.

She was informed in a briefing about Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi project that initially 100 houses have been constructed in Lahore.

Each house in Zahra Homes covers an area of 400 square feet having two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a courtyard.

Maryam Nawaz was further apprised in the briefing that Zahra Homes have been made earthquake-proof, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable with the latest EPS Smart Panel Technology.

Each house in Maskan Ravi will be powered by a 5 kw solar system. The community will be provided with facilities such as an RO plant for clean water, a school, a playground, a mosque and a dispensary.

Maskan-e-Ravi Housing Scheme is a joint collaboration of Ravi Urban Development Authority )RUDA( and EPS Solutions Pakistan.