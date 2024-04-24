CM Maryam approves Punjab ‘Apna Chat Apna Ghar’ project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved ‘Apna Chat Apna Ghar’ project in five major cities of the province including Lahore, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, she directed to make the best houses at minimum cost and also directed to launch these projects near the cities.

The meeting decided that the Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planning would be consulted for the maps of the houses.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz okayed the provision of a 1Kv Solar system to 50,000 families in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review energy projects in the province.

The 1kv Solar system will be provided to the protected power consumers who are using under 100 electricity units per month. Two solar plates, batteries, inverter and wires would be provided to the families eligible under the project.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the administration to ensure quality products to the masses so they can get rid of expensive electricity problems.

The Punjab CM directed the administration to initiate the pilot project in the province.