CM Maryam calls for strict action against kite-flying ban violators

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed severe concerns over the concerns on frequent casualties resulting from kite flying, despite the imposition of a ban across the province, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting about Law and Order, the chief minister said that registering a case is not enough, the violators should be punished.

“I was heartbroken after watching the video of the child who died from the string of the kite,” she said. CM Maryam Nawaz said actions are needed on an urgent basis to implement the law. She also ordered to run a campaign for the eradication of kite flying across the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed to take stern action against those found involved in violating the kite-flying ban. She directed the chief secretary, district administration, and police to ensure the implementation of the said orders.

The chief minister also asked law enforcement to take decisive action to lower the number of rape cases in the province, expressing grave concerns over the incident.

“Rape accused should be given an exemplary punishment,” CM Maryam Nawaz added.

She also directed the concerned department to control domestic violence cases against children and women.

Earlier on Friday, Maryam Nawaz approved the establishment of the Punjab Economic Corridor Development Authority

Presiding over a meeting, the chief minister directed to completion of the mapping of industrial areas as per international standards and requirements.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about small, medium, and large industries at the division level in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that along with the development of industrial corridors, transport and road sectors are also essential.